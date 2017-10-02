Civil servants' union calls for protests against evaluations

The ADEDY civil servants’ union has called on all its members to protest government plans for an evaluation of all public sector workers.



The union is planning several protest rallies around the country on Tuesday and is encouraging members to launch their own actions expressing their opposition to the evaluations, which is likely to lead to demotions and dismissals.



Reforming the civil service is one of the commitments made by the leftist-led government in the bailout deal signed with international creditors.