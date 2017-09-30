First Beijing-Athens direct flight lands at El. Venizelos airport
The first direct Air China flight between Athens and Beijing landed at Athens International Airport on Saturday morning. The Air China Airbus A330-200 had more than 200 passengers on board, including the Greek premier’s wife.
Air China will now connect the two capitals directly twice a week. The regular 10.5-hour flight between Beijing and Athens is expected to significantly boost arrivals of Chinese tourists in Greece.