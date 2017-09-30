NEWS |

 
NEWS

First Beijing-Athens direct flight lands at El. Venizelos airport

TAGS: Travel, Transport

The first direct Air China flight between Athens and Beijing landed at Athens International Airport on Saturday morning. The Air China Airbus A330-200 had more than 200 passengers on board, including the Greek premier’s wife.

Air China will now connect the two capitals directly twice a week. The regular 10.5-hour flight between Beijing and Athens is expected to significantly boost arrivals of Chinese tourists in Greece.

Online
 



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2015, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 