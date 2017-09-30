Athens policeman carjacked
Two armed men threatened a plainclothes police officer with a gun and stole his car at midnight on Friday in southern Athens. The incident occurred while the policeman was sitting inside his parked Skoda Fabia outside Village Cinemas in Palaio Faliro.
Police reckon the thieves did not realize their target was a police officer as he was in a regular vehicle and not in uniform. A manhunt has been launched for the pair.