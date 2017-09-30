NEWS |

 
NEWS

Athens policeman carjacked

TAGS: Crime

Two armed men threatened a plainclothes police officer with a gun and stole his car at midnight on Friday in southern Athens. The incident occurred while the policeman was sitting inside his parked Skoda Fabia outside Village Cinemas in Palaio Faliro.

Police reckon the thieves did not realize their target was a police officer as he was in a regular vehicle and not in uniform. A manhunt has been launched for the pair.

Online
 



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2015, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 