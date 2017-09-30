Migrant smuggler arrested in Thessaloniki
Police in Thessaloniki said on Saturday they arrested a member of a people trafficking gang with 10 migrants packed in his car.
The suspect – a 34-year-old foreign national – was arrested following a car chase along the Egnatia Highway, near the Analipsi toll station, after he ignored a police signal to stop late Friday night.
Officers who eventually caught up with the suspect found the migrants in the car.