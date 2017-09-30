Greek president expresses support for Cyprus

In a message to Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades on the occasion of the 57th anniversary of the island’s independence, President Prokopis Pavlopoulos said on Saturday that Greece will continue to back Cypriots in their efforts to end the Turkish occupation of the northern party of the country, and reach a viable solution to its decades-old problem.



“Greece will continue to help the peaceful Cypriot struggle with all its strength,” he said. He also blamed “Turkish intransigence” for the breakdown in reunification talks last July.