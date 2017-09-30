Mitsotakis insists oil spill questions ‘remain unaswered’

New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis observes clean-up crews on a beach on the island of Salamina near Piraeus on Saturday. The conservative chief said there were many ‘unanswered questions’ surrounding the sinking earlier this month of the Agia Zoni II tanker, which caused an oil spill that spread to the southern shores of Athens.



He also expressed hope that the judicial inquiry will shed light on the causes of the accident and referred to the significance of ‘looking at the whole framework regarding the licensing of old ships.’