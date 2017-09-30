FAZ analysis says Greece may need years to cover gap

In its monthly economic analysis, Germany’s Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung daily newspaper said Greece was set back in 2015 by what it called the mistakes of SYRIZA’s first government under Alexis Tsipras and his finance minister at the time, Yanis Varoufakis.



It said that while the eurozone was recovering as a whole, Greece remains a “special case,” adding that until recently the country was in a deep recession, with its economy shrinking by 1.2 percent last year.



It further said that it may take years before Greece can cover the gap that separates it from the rest of the eurozone.