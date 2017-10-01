MONDAY

The Foundation for Economic and Industrial Research (IOBE) presents the September findings of its Business and Consumer Surveys.

The French Institute in Athens has organized a public debate titled “Beyond Austerity: Reforming the Greek Economy,” scheduled to take place from 3 to 8.30 p.m. at its Theo Angelopoulos Auditorium (31 Sina). The debate will be in Greek with English translation. (Info: 210.921.1200, www.iobe.gr)

The Energy Ministry and the Technical Chamber of Greece co-host an event titled “Energy & Mining” at 5-7 Nikis Street in Athens, starting at noon. (Info: 210.333.2546, web.tee.gr)

Deputy Foreign Minister Terence Quick is scheduled to begin a two-day official visit to Egypt.

The Open University holds an event titled “Bridges Between Tertiary Education and the Labor Market” at the Electra Metropolis Athens (15 Mitropoleos). (Info: info@daissy.eap.gr)

In the context of Cyprus Independence Day celebrations, the Movement of Athens Cypriots for Renewal and Struggle will hold an event titled “Protection of our Cultural and Religious Heritage in Occupied Cyprus,” with the participation of Cyprus Cabinet Secretary Theodosis Tsiolas, at the House of Cyprus (2A Xenofontos, Athens), starting at 7.30 p.m. (Info: 210.901.0313)

The 1st National Conference of Accountants begins at 5 p.m. at the Divani Caravel Hotel (2 Vassileos Alexandrou, Athens). (Info: www.e-forologia.gr)

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) will publish the second-quarter readings of its employment indices.

Listed company Kriton Artos holds an extraordinary general meeting.

TUESDAY

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras participates in the Greek-Bulgarian-Serbian-Romanian summit in Varna, Bulgaria.

The Central Archaeological Council will convene for a fourth time to decide on archaeological interest in the old Athens airport plot at Elliniko.

The Research Institute of Retail Consumer Goods (IELKA) holds its sixth annual conference at the OTEAcademy amphitheater (1 Spartis, Maroussi, Athens). (Info: 212.101.9954, info@ielka.gr)

WEDNESDAY

Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias will host a ministerial meeting of Greece, Albania, Bulgaria and the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia in Thessaloniki. To Thursday.

The 16th annual HealthWorld Conference, organized by the American-Hellenic Chamber of Commerce and titled “Healthcare in Greece: Turning Around for the Economy and Society,” begins at the Athenaeum Intercontinental Hotel (89-93 Syngrou, Athens), featuring Health Minister Andreas Xanthos. To Thursday. (Info: www.amcham.gr)

The Public Debt Management Agency will auction 26-week treasury bills.

The General Secretariat for Strategic and Private Investments at the Economy Ministry holds an event titled “IT, Logistics, Shipping and Other Services,” at 5-7 Nikis Street in Athens from noon. (Info: 210.333.2546, ggse@mnec.gr)

Eurobank and Exportgate.gr present the “Trade Club Alliance,” Eurobank’s strategic agreement with Banco Santander, at 6.30 p.m. at the Athens Concert Hall.

THURSDAY

The Federation of Industries of Northern Greece holds the 2nd Thessaloniki Summit, featuring speeches by Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis. To Friday, at the Ioannis Vellidis Conference Center. (Info: thessalonikisummit.gr)

The 5th Traditional Boat Show begins on the island of Poros, organized by the Traditional Boat Association of Greece. To Sunday. (Info: www.traditionalboats.gr)

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) will issue the July findings of its manpower survey.

FRIDAY

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) will release its provisional data on August imports and exports.