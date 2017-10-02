Births increased, deaths decreased in Greece last year

In Greece, the number of people born in the year 2016 increased, while the number of deaths decreased compared to 2015. Despite this, however, the number of deaths recorded in Greece in 2016 continues to be higher than the number of births.



According to The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT), 92,868 people were born in 2016, which is a 1.1 percent increase from 2015. At the same time, the number of deaths decreased by two percent, with 118,792 in 2016 compared to 121,212 the year before.



Greece’s population has been aging and in decline in recent years due to a low birth rate and an increase in the emigration of young people due to the country’s prolonged economic crisis.