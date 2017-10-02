Man found with more than 15 kilos of heroin arrested

A 47 year-old man arrested along the Athens-Patra highway west of Corinth was found to be in possession of more than 15 kilos of heroin, approximate street value of 190,000 euros.



Police had been searching for the man as he had been identified as a suspect in a drug trafficking ring that was transferring large amounts of heroin from the Athens area to Patra.



Highway patrols detected him west of Corinth Sunday afternoon, then pursued him and discovered the contraband items after deploying a drug sniffing dog to search the vehicle.



In a press conference in Patra on Monday afternoon, Brigadier Nikolaos Kotronias, the regional police director for Achaia, described this as a, “powerful blow to organized crime and drug trafficking in Greece.”