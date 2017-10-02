Occupied Capital | Athens | To November 1

“Athens 1940-1944: The City and its People – War, Occupation, Resistance, Liberation,” an exhibition featuring artifacts and documents related to the liberation of Athens from German occupation in 1944, is on display at the Municipal Arts Center at Eleftheria Park, next to the Athens Concert Hall, through November 1. On Wednesday, October 25, Zaner Battinou, director of the Jewish Museum of Greece, will speak during an event titled “Stories of the Occupation through the Archives,” at the Municipal Arts Center, starting at 7 p.m. The exhibition is taking place in collaboration with the Jewish Museum of Greece.



