Vanessa Mae | Athens | October 5

Superstar violinist Vanessa Mae returns to Athens for a single performance at the Herod Atticus Theater, beneath the Acropolis, on Thursday, October 5, where the former violin prodigy will deliver a concert of her trademark “techno-acoustic fusion” blending classical, jazz and pop. Ticket prices range from 45 euros (presale) to 150 euros (VIP). Tickets for people with disabilities cost 30 euros. Tickets can be purchased in advance from Ticket Services (39 Panepistimiou, tel 210.723.4567, www.ticketservices.gr) and at Public stores.

Herod Atticus Theater, Dionysiou Areopagitou, Acropolis,

tel 210.928.2900