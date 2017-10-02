Parents charged with neglect after 7-year-old falls from balcony

The parents of a 7-year-old boy who is on life support after an accident sustained after he was left at home unsupervised on Monday faced charges of neglect and endangerment.

The boy was found by neighbors after falling from the second-floor balcony of the family apartment in Menidi, north of Athens, on Sunday, while he was at home alone with his 5-year-old brother. Their father had reportedly left the boys so he could pick up their mother from work.

The 7-year-old sustained extensive injuries to his head, neck, spine and pelvis, none of which can be treated with surgery, according to doctors at the Aglaia Kyriakou Children’s Hospital. His condition is described as critical but stable.