Media strikes called over developments in the field’s social security system may have an unpleasant boomerang effect.

Many of the solutions being proposed for the dire economic straits that media insurance funds find themselves in would force healthy business to pay enormous sums while those who cannot or will not pay their share of social security contributions will be allowed to continue operating without suffering any of the consequences.

There are no magical solutions without reciprocity and the healthy businesses that are making good on their commitments cannot be expected to carry the costs of others yet again.

At the same time, the successive strikes are dealing yet another blow to a sector that has already been severely tested in recent years and will only lead to even more unemployment.