Athenians warming to natural gas

Athenians are turning to natural gas in response to the the high cost of heating oil, as data released by the Attica Gas Corporation showed that 17,500 households chose to join the gas network in the capital in the first nine months of the year, beating the annual target of the company by 45 percent.

The gas supplier has now revised its original target of 12,000 new households for 2017 to 20,000 up to the end of the year. It also announced the termination of the subsidy program on October 9 due to the exhaustion of the funds set aside and the fact that the construction schedule is fully booked for the next four months.

The corporation will soon announce a new subsidy program for connections to be implemented next year.

This year’s program, whose implementation started in early April, had a total budget of 4.7 million euros, with subsidies ranging from 1,500 to 3,000 euros for a block of apartments and from 360 to 760 euros for individual customers.