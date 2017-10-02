BUSINESS |

 
BUSINESS

Greece planning new bond issue next year

TAGS: Finance, Markets

Greece is planning new bond issues in 2018, according to the Finance Ministry’s draft budget released on Monday, which said they will include an exchange of bonds issued under a previous debt write-down in 2012 with new ones. [Reuters]

