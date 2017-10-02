BUSINESS 22:07 Greece planning new bond issue next year TAGS: Finance, Markets Greece is planning new bond issues in 2018, according to the Finance Ministry’s draft budget released on Monday, which said they will include an exchange of bonds issued under a previous debt write-down in 2012 with new ones. [Reuters] Online PRINT FAVORITE REMOVE COMMENTS MAIL TWITTER FACEBOOK INSHARE GOOGLE PLUS Stournaras calls for more privatizations, smaller primary surplus BUSINESS Mall investment kept waiting to start construction for a decade BUSINESS Heating oil consumers to pay more this month than a year ago BUSINESS