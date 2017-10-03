​​New Vice President and General Manager of Hellas Gold​

Christos Balaskas, former general manager of the Attiki Natural Gas Distribution Company, will replace VP and general manager of Hellas Gold, Eduardo Moura, the company announced on Monday.



Moura will return to the Vancouver office of parent company Eldorado Gold once the handover is completed.



Balaskas will be responsible for leading the Hellas Gold group and for working with all involved parties to promote the development of company projects in Greece.