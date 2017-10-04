78 migrants rescued off Lesvos
The crew of a vessel belonging to the European Union’s border monitoring agency Frontex on Wednesday rescued 78 migrants from a boat off the eastern Aegean island of Lesvos.
A 25-year-old man was detained on charges of human trafficking.
The Frontex crew transferred the migrants to the port of Lesvos.