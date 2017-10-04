Alivizatos committee to discuss electronic vote

The committee overseeing an election to pick the figure who will unite Greece’s center-left parties, including PASOK and To Potami, will meet Wednesday to discuss the use of remote electronic voting in the process.

The idea of electronic balloting, which would open the vote to the large number of Greek professionals and students living abroad, is supported by Potami of Stavros Theodorakis. PASOK chief Fofi Gennimata, who has the support of the party apparatus, is less keen on a wider electoral body.

The committee is headed by Nikos Alivizatos, a constitutional expert. The first round of elections is set to be held on November 5, while a runoff vote has been scheduled a week later.