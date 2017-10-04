BUSINESS |

 
Greece sells 6-month T-bills, yield steady drops to 2.35 pct

Greece sold 1.138 billion euros ($1.34 billion) of six-month T-bills on Wednesday to refinance a maturing issue, the country’s debt agency PDMA said.

The paper was sold at a yield of 2.35 percent, down five basis points from a previous sale in late August. The amount raised included 262.5 million euros in non-competitive bids.

The sale’s bid-to-cover ratio was 1.44, up from 1.39 in the previous auction.

In a rollover T-bill holders renew their positions instead of getting paid on the maturing paper they hold. The settlement date of the new bills is October 6.

[Reuters]

