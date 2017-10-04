Petit Paris d'Athenes | Athens | October 5-15

The fifth annual Petit Paris d'Athenes festival, which celebrates the long cultural and historical bonds between the two cities with music, theater and street art performances, dance parties, art exhibitions, discussions, educational programs and other activities, is taking place in the Greek capital through October 15, organized by the Athens Art Network. Events are being held at numerous venues and public areas in the city center – mainly where there are a lot of streets with French names, such as around Omonia and Karaiskaki squares. The organizers have a website in Greek, French and English with a detailed program at https://sites.google.com/view/petit-paris-en.