Greek & Irish Writers | Corfu | October 18-20

Novel Encounters, a festival celebrating Greek and Irish fiction, is being hosted by the Durrell Library of Corfu in association with the Ionian University's Department of Foreign Languages, Translation and Interpreting from October 18-20. The festival will present four Irish novelists and four Greek novelists in readings from their work and presentations on the theme “Writing and Identity.” They are Christos Chryssopoulos, Katy Hayes, Panos Karnezis, Deirdre Madden, Mia Gallagher, Sophia Nikolaidou, Paraic O'Donnell and Ersi Sotiropoulos. The festival will also include a full academic program on Greek and Irish drama and on translation of Corfiot writers. For details, visit durrelllibrarycorfu.org. Admission to all events is free, but as places are limited, early reservations are advisable, by email to durrelllibrarycorfu@gmail.com.