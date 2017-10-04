Food authority recalls slimming drink over unapproved substances

The Choco Slim drink sold under the Iasis brand has been found to contain two unapproved substances, the Hellenic Food Authority (EFET) said on Wednesday, announcing that it is being recalled from shelves.

Tests on the beverage – which is advertised as a dietary supplement – found it to contain rhodiola rosea and konjac root, neither of which are approved in Greece.

EFET advises consumers who have already purchased the product to throw it away.