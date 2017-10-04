Athens-Sparta bicycle race to cause traffic disruptions on Saturday

Parts of downtown Athens near the Panathenaic Stadium (Kallimarmaro) and sections of the national highway linking the capital to the Peloponnesian town of Sparta will be intermittently closed off to traffic on Saturday for the 29th Spartakiada.

An estimated 180 cyclists will be taking part in the race, which is inspired by the Spartathlon, a modern-day ultramarathon that took place for the 35th year last week.

The Spartakiada will start from the Panathenaic Stadium at 7 a.m., then the cyclists will head through Syntagma and Omonia squares, on to Kavalas Avenue, through Elefsina and on to the Athens-Corinth highway.