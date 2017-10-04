Saronic Gulf oil spill largely contained, says ministry

In a statement on Wednesday, the Shipping Ministry said that the marine pollution caused by an oil spill from a tanker that sank off the coast of Salamina last month has been largely contained.

According to the statement, issued after a session of the coordinating committee appointed to oversee the cleanup, there is no more “surface pollution” in the area of Salamina.

The area of Piraiki, near Piraeus, has also been thoroughly cleaned and displays no signs of marine pollution, the ministry said, adding that Palaio Faliro is also free of oil.

On the beaches of Alimos, “the situation is improving significantly on a daily basis,” the statement said, noting that “intensive cleanup work” continued on Wednesday there and in the areas of Elliniko, Aghios Cosmas and Glyfada.

There is no trace of marine pollution in the regions of Vari, Voula, Vouliagmeni and Lagonisi, the ministry said.