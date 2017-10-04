Russian accused of Bitcoin fraud appeals extradition

A Thessaloniki court on Wednesday approved a request by US authorities for the extradition of a Russian man suspected of using a bitcoin exchange to launder billions of dollars but the suspect appealed to the Supreme Court.

Alexander Vinnik is accused by of using BTC-e – a digital currency exchange – to launder more than 4 billion dollars of proceeds from computer hacking and drug trafficking.

Vinnik, who denies the charges, is also wanted in Russia on lesser fraud charges.