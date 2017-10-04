PPC teaming up wth Forthnet

Public Power Corporation (PPC), Greece’s dominant energy utility, has teamed up with small telecoms operator Forthnet to explore synergies in their relevant sectors in Greece, PPC said on Wednesday.



The two companies will look to develop combined telecoms and power services, initially aiming at a small number of Greek households, PPC said in a statement.



Struggling with soaring bad debt owed by austerity-hit Greeks in recent years and in view of the sharp market share losses, PPC is seeking ways to boost its renewable energy activities and expand its services. [Reuters]