Rouvikonas vandalizes tax office in Athens suburb

Around 15 members claiming to belong to the Rouvikonas group barged into the tax office of Neo Psyhico, north of Athens, on Thursday morning.

The self-proclaimed anti-establishment protesters scattered flyers and reportedly vandalized the tax office’s premises.

Police called to the scene in this affluent suburb did not make any arrests as the perpetrators had already run off.

Rouvikonas (Rubicon in Greek) has taken responsibility for dozens such “raids” on state offices and private businesses.