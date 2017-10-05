NEWS |

 
NEWS

Turkish minister expected in Athens for talks over ferry ban

TAGS: Turkey, Transport, Tourism

Turkish Transport Minister Ahmet Arslan is expected in Athens this month to discuss a recent decision by Ankara to ban tourist ferries from sailing to the Greek islands.

Arslan’s visit is intended to resolve a row that broke out after Greek inspections last month led to the seizure of several Turkish-flagged tourist boats, prompting authorities in Ankara to issue a ban on all such sailings to the eastern Aegean.

Turkish authorities argue that tourist boats are exempt from inspections, though a recent visit by a Transport Ministry delegation to Athens failed to reach a resolution.

