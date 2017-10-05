Czech envoy thanks rescuers for Mount Olympus operation

The honorary consul for the Czech Republic in the northern port city of Thessaloniki on Thursday sent a letter of thanks to the teams that rescued a Czech climber from Mount Olympus the previous day.

“The mobilization and coordination of the teams was immediate and succeeded, despite adverse weather conditions on Olympus, in locating the unfortunate mountain climber within just an hour and a half,” Margarita Ignatiadou wrote.

The unnamed Czech climber was evacuated by helicopter to Thessaloniki’s Papanikolaou Hospital, where he is in intensive care after suffering massive injuries from falling down a ravine at an altitude of 2,700 meters.

His disappearance was reported by the Czech Consulate on Wednesday afternoon, prompting a large-scale search and rescue operation.