Gear up for fall at the Made My Way Project's Handmade Market, where you can pick up handcrafted jewelry, clothes and accessories, beauty products and decorative items until Saturday, October 7. The Handmade Market – a pop-up event which provides artists, designers and small producers with a bricks-and-mortar venue to sell their creations – is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. at 13 Kolokotroni Street.