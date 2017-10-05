Streets of Rock Fest | Athens | October 6-8

A weekend of rock 'n' roll is on tap at the Architektoniki venue in Gazi this weekend with a plethora of artists and bands lined up to join the party. Thirty-three acts will be performing over the course of the Streets of Rock Fest, including Stop and Think, Scoria, Music Virus, Aiolos, Vertigo and many more. Admission to the festival is free.



Architektoniki, 6 Elasidon, Gazi,

tel 210.901.4428