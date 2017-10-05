Disney in Concert | Athens | October 6-8

The 70-member Miskolc Symphony Orchestra from Budapest will be performing magical music from Disney movies at the Tae Kwon Do Stadium in Palaio Faliro, southern Athens, in three concerts from Friday October 6, through Sunday, October 8. The program features tunes from classics such as “The Lion King,” “Beauty and the Beast,” “The Little Mermaid,” “Aladdin” and many more, with vocalists Demy, Nadia Kontogeorgi, Mepos Begnis and Panagiotis Petrakis singing the lyrics in Greek. Tickets, which start from 15 euros, can be purchased by calling 211.101.0050. There is also a family discount of five tickets for the price of four.



Tae Kwon Do Stadium, Olympic Properties, 2 Moraitini, Palaio Faliro,

tel 211.101.0050