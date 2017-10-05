Activists protest drilling plans, oil spill

Greenpeace activists paint the message "NO OIL" on the pavement outside the Enviroment Ministry in Athens on Thursday. Greenpeace activists protested over the government’s plan to extract hydrocarbons, which are polluting and increasingly scarce, and its slow response to an oil spill caused by the Agia Zoni II tanker off the coast of Salamina last month. The leak wreaked marine pollution along the Athenian Riviera, though authorities indicated Thursday that much of the coastline has been cleaned up. [Alexandros Vlachos/EPA]