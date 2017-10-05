Air space breached again by Turkish jets

A pair of Turkish F-16s entered Greece’s Flight Information Region (FIR) at 10.45 a.m. Thursday.

The fighter jets flew over the island of Farmakonissi and then exited Greek air space a few minutes later.

It followed numerous such incursions by Turkish military aircraft over the last few days, which the Hellenic Air Force has been closely monitoring.

The uptick in aerial activity coincided with Greece’s annual defense exercises, known as Parmenion, which end Friday.

In the past, Turkey and Greece had agreed to refrain from military activity when either was conducting such exercises as part of confidence-building measures.

The level of air space violations by Turkey was so high on Wednesday that Greek F-16s were in the air almost throughout the day.

