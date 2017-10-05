MEP hits back at criticism from Tsipras adviser

Former SYRIZA MEP Costas Chrysogonos on Thursday accused Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras of adopting a strategy that is “essentially Stalinist” in nature.

The member of the European Parliament was referring to criticism he received from one of Tsipras’s advisers, Nikos Karanikas. The latter accused the MEP of being a “stooge” for former PASOK leader Evangelos Venizelos after Chrysogonos announced that he was quitting SYRIZA last week and was thinking of creating a new political grouping.

“Let him run in the elections so we can have a laugh,” Karanikas wrote on his Facebook page. “It is clear that Mr Karanikas speaks for Mr Tsipras, otherwise he would have already fired him from his position as a strategic planning adviser,” said Chrysogonos.