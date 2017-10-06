Evaluation picks up pace

The performance evaluation in the civil service is moving ahead gradually despite continued resistance from unions, sources have told Kathimerini.

Following an amendment that made department heads responsible for ensuring the assessment is carried out, there appears to have been some cooperation from public servants, in the central government at least.

Sources say that over the last 10 days there has been "satisfactory" participation in the process.

However, the government remains under pressure as the evaluation has to be completed by October 23 and civil servants’ union ADEDY has called on its members to step up their protests against the scheme.