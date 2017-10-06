The state’s handling of the development of the old Athens airport plot at Elliniko is "a symbol of mismanagement and delay," according to a senior eurozone official.



Greece is off the agenda of this Monday’s Eurogroup, but the issue of the development in southern Athens came up during a media briefing on Thursday ahead of the meeting of the eurozone finance ministers, with the official stressing the huge benefits Greece could reap from this investment, even surpassing the investment itself.



Sources say Brussels is waiting for the written verdict of the Central Archaeological Council to determine the impact it may have on the project.