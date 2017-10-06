Notaries protest opposition of foreclosures on million-euro properties

The union representing notaries in Athens, Piraeus, the Aegean and Dodecanese islands on Friday protested against a recent spate of initiatives by activists opposing foreclosures on homes, noting that the auctions in question related to people owing millions of euros.

In a statement, the umbrella union condemned assaults carried out by activists against its members, noting that the foreclosures being targeted were not on primary residences and did not concern low-income or even medium-income Greeks.

The union said its members would continue to do their job despite the protests."