Notaries protest opposition of foreclosures on million-euro properties

TAGS: Property, Society

The union representing notaries in Athens, Piraeus, the Aegean and Dodecanese islands on Friday protested against a recent spate of initiatives by activists opposing foreclosures on homes, noting that the auctions in question related to people owing millions of euros.

In a statement, the umbrella union condemned assaults carried out by activists against its members, noting that the foreclosures being targeted were not on primary residences and did not concern low-income or even medium-income Greeks.

The union said its members would continue to do their job despite the protests." 

