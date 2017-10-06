Three injured in Thessaloniki accident

A collision between an automobile an urban transit (OASTH) bus in the city center of Thessaloniki left three people injured Friday morning.



According to the fire brigade, six firefighters were dispatched to the scene and performed an extraction operation to save two people, the driver and a passenger, who were pinned inside the car. The third injury was a passenger on the bus.



The ambulance service (EKAB) says all three people that were injured in the accident were taken to Papagiorgiou hospital and are expected to recover.