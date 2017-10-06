Greek airports see increase in arrivals in September

An overall increase of 11.4 percent in arrivals during the month of September was reported by Fraport at the 14 airports it manages across Greece.



According to Fraport, domestic passenger traffic increased by 5.9 percent year-over-year last month, while international passenger traffic rose 12.6 percent, with Thessaloniki, Mytilini and Kos seeing the largest increase.



Over the first nine months of this year, 23.9 million passengers arrived at the 14 airports managed by Fraport Greece, which represents a 10.5 percent increase from that same period in 2016.