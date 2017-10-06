Man arrested for cultivating nearly 800 cannabis plants

A 65 year-old man was arrested in a rural area west of Thessaloniki after he was found to be cultivating nearly 800 cannabis plants.



Police also found the suspect to be in possession of 85 kilos of harvested marijuana and several electronic precision scales. Much of it was stored in a warehouse on his property, while the rest was found in his home.



Criminal charges have been filed against the man, who is due to face a prosecutor in Thessaloniki,