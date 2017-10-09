A Journey into the Unknown | Athens | October 9 - January 14

Joining forces with London’s Barbican, the Onassis Cultural Center presents “Science Fiction: A Journey into the Unknown,” an exhibition that explores science fiction’s influence on contemporary culture. This is the second collaboration between the Barbican and Onassis center, the first being “Digital Revolution” two years ago. The show opens with a special event on Monday, October 9, at 8 p.m., which will include music, cocktails and several surprises. Tickets cost 5 euros in advance and 7 euros at the door.



Onassis Cultural Center, 107-109 Syngrou,

tel 210.900.5800, www.sgt.gr