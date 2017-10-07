Michael Heupel | Athens | October 7

Germany-based Greek cellist Michael Heupel, hailed as one of the world's most promising emerging talents on his instrument, will perform pieces by Miklos Rozsa, Bertold Hummel, Krzystof Penderecki and William Walton, as well as Efi Markoulaki's “Cretan Suite,” which is dedicated to Heupel at the Athens Concert Hall on Saturday, October 7. The program The performance starts at 8.30 p.m. and tickets cost 10 and 15 euros.



Athens Concert Hall, 1 Kokkali & Vassilissis Sofias,

tel 210.728.2888, www.megaron.gr