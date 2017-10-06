Man convicted for forcing female hostage into sex, work

A Thessaloniki court on Friday imposed a 10-year sentence on a 43-year-old Bulgarian man found guilty of having kept a female compatriot aged 26 hostage in a container in Kilkis, northern Greece.

The man held her for three months, during which time he forced her to do farming work during the day and raped her at night.

The 26-year-old managed to escape from the container last November and alerted police who arrested her abuser.

He was returned to prison, where he has been in pretrial custody for nearly a year, to serve his sentence.