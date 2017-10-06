NEWS |

 
NEWS

Athens tram disruption on Sunday

TAGS: Transport

There will be no service on the Athens tram on the section of the route between Syntagma and Panagitsa stations on Sunday between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m., as the third annual Nea Smyrni Historic Run gets under way. 

