NEWS 19:40 Athens tram disruption on Sunday TAGS: Transport There will be no service on the Athens tram on the section of the route between Syntagma and Panagitsa stations on Sunday between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m., as the third annual Nea Smyrni Historic Run gets under way.