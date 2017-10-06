Socialist faction votes to leave ruling SYRIZA

An overwhelming majority of SYRIZA’s “Socialist Trend” faction under MEP Costas Chrysogonos have voted to part ways with the ruling leftists over differences in policy.

In a ballot held on Friday, the proposal was backed by 1,678, or 82.6 percent, of the faction’s 2,032 members. Only 31 wanted to stay with SYRIZA.

Officials said the faction will take steps to transform into an independent political grouping. They added that more details will be announced next week.

Representatives of the faction also accused SYRIZA of turning into “a true replica of the centralized mainstream parties.”