Myconos airport to close in the second half of November for works

Fraport Greece has started the renovation of Myconos airport, forming part of the infrastructure work the consortium has pledged across its 14 regional airports, adding up to 400 million euros.

The island’s airport will remain closed from November 16 to the end of the month, as the runway will have to be dug up and relaid in its entirety.

Later, the consortium will give the terminal building a facelift and a 50 percent expansion to reach up to 13,350 square meters, with the construction of a new section, a new fire station and an increase of check-in booths from 12 to 16 and of gates from six to seven.