Gov’t tries to ease tensions with Church on gender bill

The government on Friday sought to ease tensions with the Church of Greece over a bill that would allow people to freely determine their gender identity, saying it respects the Church’s views while making clear that the essence of the reform will not be changed.

“The government accords the requisite respect to the views the Church brings to the public debate,” a government official said.

He added, however, that the government “seeks to keep breaking new ground in its effort to ensure the protection of the civil and political rights of all individuals, without distinction as to religion, national or ethnic origin, gender or sexual orientation.”

Sources said small tweaks might be made but the bill will not be overhauled.

The monks of Mount Athos in northern Greece on Friday followed the example of the Holy Synod by urging the government to withdraw the bill.

A vote on the legislation is due on Tuesday night in Parliament following two days of debate.