Industries have suffered in the north

Northern Greek manufacturing industries have suffered considerably in the last few years, with hundreds being forced to shut down, according to data presented at the Thessaloniki Summit.

The president of the Federation of Industries of Northern Greece (SBBE), Athanasios Savvakis said that in Sindos, the country’s largest industrial area, only 70 percent of its companies are in operation. In the prefecture of Evros on the Greek-Turkish border, meanwhile, as many as 63 percent of manufacturing companies have shut down and int Kilkis (near the border with the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia), fewer than 50 percent of enterprises have survived.

Shutdowns in Rodopi have come to 34 percent of enterprises, in Ioannina to over 20 percent and in Kastoria to 21 percent, not including the great number of fur manufacturers in the area who stopped operating or are in dire financial straits.

“You realize the amount of the capital invested that has been lost and the thousands of jobs gone in the last few years, especially in the last seven years of the financial crisis,” stressed Savvakis.

